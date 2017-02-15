Ukrop’s-branded products have arrived at all Richmond area Kroger stores

RICHMOND, Va. – Rainbow Cookies, White House Rolls and decorated cakes are just a few of many Ukrop’s-branded products now available at Richmond area Kroger stores.

Wednesday marked the first day of a new partnership between Kroger and Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods.

Now, more than 180 Ukrop’s items will be sold at all 18 Kroger stores in the Richmond area. This makes Kroger the largest retailer of Ukrop’s products in the entire Richmond region.

Kroger and Ukrop’s held a celebration Wednesday to kick-off their new partnership at the Kroger located at 14101 Midlothian Turnpike.

“We’ve been in Richmond since 2000 and have long admired the Ukrop’s brand,” said Anne Jenkins, Customer Communications Manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Our customers have been asking for Kroger to carry Ukrop’s products, and today we’re happy to be granting Richmond that very wish.”

The Ukrop’s products in Kroger stores includes baked goods like cookies, pies, decorated cakes, and food like Ukrop’s branded sandwiches, chicken salad, and pastas.

“Having partners like Kroger enables us to reach and connect with more people in the Richmond community, which has always been important to us,” said Bobby Ukrop, President and CEO of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods.