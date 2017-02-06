Ukrop’s branded baked goods will be available at Richmond-area grocery stores

RICHMOND, Va. — If you love Ukrop’s branded baked goods, you will be happy to learn that Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods will soon be available at multiple grocery stores in the Richmond area.

The signature brand will be available at Kroger, Libbie Market, Hudson News at RIC Airport, and Wegmans as early as this week.

The baked goods included in the deal include Ukrop’s famous rainbow cookies, White House Rolls, decorated cakes, Ukrop’s branded sandwiches and much more.

The expansion is possible because of the Martin’s recent sale to Publix and the demand from customers, according to an Ukrop’s spokesperson.

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods was previously tied to an exclusivity agreement with Martin’s grocery stores.

“This is transformational… from a brand point of view,” Robert S. “Bobby” Ukrop, president and CEO of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, said recently to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “We’ve spent a lot of time with a certain amount of restrictions. Now, we have the opportunity to move around.”

Kroger will have over 400 Ukrop’s branded prepared foods and bakery items, included decorated cakes. Their official store launch will be on February 15.

The items will be available at 18 area Kroger stores, according to the Time-Dispatch.

Libbie Market and Wegman’s will also have an assortment of Ukrop’s branded products in Mid-February. The selection at Hudson News will include Ukrop’s branded sandwiches, cookies, and salads for on-the-go travelers.