Man arrested in child sex sting worked at private Christian school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The 64-year-old Henrico man arrested in a Spotsylvania County child sex sting operation worked at a private Christian school in Henrico County.

Grove Christian School confirmed Reginal Johnson worked at the school as a custodian through a contractor. Johnson was employed for the last four months by Jo-Lyn Services; the school’s contracted custodial service.

Johnson has been charged with indecent liberties and electronic solicitation of a minor after investigators say he solicited sex from what was thought to be a 13-year-old girl. The girl was actually a detective.

During the five-month sting, police pretending to be a 13-year-old girl would chat on social media with adults looking to have sex with minors.

Ken Winter, senior associate pastor at Grove Avenue Baptist Church, said in a statement to CBS 6:

“Last evening, Grove Avenue Baptist Church and Grove Christian School were saddened to learn through local news reports of the arrest of Mr. Reginal Johnson as a part of a cyber-sting in Spotsylvania County.”

Winter said Johnson worked part-time in the late weekday afternoons after regular school hours.

“To the best of our knowledge, Mr. Johnson has had no contact with children and students here at Grove,” said Winter. “We pray for Mr. Johnson’s family and all those whose lives who have been impacted by Mr. Johnson’s recent arrest.”

Winter went on to say Grove Avenue Baptist Church, as well as Grove Christian School, have strict policies regarding the safety of minors, including criminal background checks on all staff, faculty, and contractors.

CBS 6 first broke Johnson’s arrest last week when the FBI raided his Henrico home.

"Reginal Johnson, this is the FBI, come out with your hands up,” was heard on camera by a man living nearby.

Johnson was one of 12 men arrested in the internet sex sting.

The operation was conducted by the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit and the Northern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVO/DC ICAC) Task Force.