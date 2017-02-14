Henrico senior among men arrested meeting 13-year-old girl for sex

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A 64-year-old Henrico man was one of 11 men arrested in a cyber-string conducted by the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit and the Northern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVO/DC ICAC) Task Force.

During the five-month sting, police pretending to be a 13-year-old girl would chat on social media with adults looking to have sex with minors.

“Most of the subjects believed they were going to have a sexual encounter with a child and drove to a pre-determined location within the county to meet with the juvenile,” a Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “These subjects were arrested and charged with various offenses related to the solicitation of a minor child.”

The Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as follows:

Colin Clayton, 21, of Spotsylvania, Charged with Indecent Liberties, Electronic Solicitation of a Minor, Possession of Marijuana and Driving Revoked

Mohammed Nuri, 20, of Spotsylvania, Charged with Indecent Liberties and Electronic Solicitation of a Minor

Thomas Petry, 28, of Spotsylvania, Charged with Indecent Liberties and Electronic Solicitation of a Minor

Austin Fowler, 26, of Stafford, Charged with Indecent Liberties and Electronic Solicitation of a Minor

Michael Silver, 20, no fixed address, Charged with Indecent Liberties and Electronic Solicitation of a Minor

Gabriel Hester, 33, of Caroline, Charged with Indecent Liberties, Electronic Solicitation of a Minor and Felony Prostitution

Stephen Redford, 27, of Amelia, Charged with Indecent Liberties and Electronic Solicitation of a Minor

Howard Dowden, 32, of Caroline, Charged with Indecent Liberties and Electronic Solicitation of a Minor

Jon-Paul Snyder, 31, of Caroline, Charged with Indecent Liberties and Electronic Solicitation of a Minor

Reginal Johnson, 64, of Henrico, Charged with Indecent Liberties and Electronic Solicitation of a Minor

Michael Miller, 62 of Spotsylvania, Charged with Indecent Liberties and Electronic Solicitation of a Minor

