Emporia man wounded in police shootout charged with attempted capital murder

EMPORIA, Va. – The murder suspect wounded in a shootout with Emporia police Sunday, February 12, has been charged with 12 felonies in relation to the incident.

Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 33, of Emporia, has been charged with five counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The officer involved shooting happened after Greensville Sheriff’s deputies and Emporia Police showed up at a Crescent Road home Sunday night as part of an investigation into a previous shooting in Emporia.

Investigators say three individuals exited the residence without incident. One of the males was taken into custody for questioning.

About 20 minutes later, the situation turned violent.

“A fourth occupant charged out the front door of the residence with a firearm in each hand shooting at the Greensville County Sheriff’s Deputies and State Police on scene,” Vick said. “The Sheriff’s Deputies and Virginia State Police personnel immediately took cover and returned fire.”

That fourth occupant identified as Wilkins is also wanted for first-degree murder in Maryland.

Wilkins was struck during the shootout and flown to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. He is still being treated for those injuries.

No law enforcement officer was hurt in the shooting.

The shooting is still being investigated by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Chesapeake Field Office.