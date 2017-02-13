× Murder suspect opens fire on law enforcement

EMPORIA, Va. — A murder suspect was flown to the hospital in Richmond with non-life threatening injuries after he was involved in a shootout with police.

Greensville Sheriff’s deputies and Emporia Police showed up at a Crescent Road home in Greensville County Sunday night as part of an investigation into a previous shooting in Emporia.

“Three individuals exited the residence without incident at approximately 9:30 p.m. One of the males was taken into custody for questioning in connection with the [previous Carol Street [shooting],” Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Vick said.

About 20 minutes later, the situation turned violent.

“A fourth occupant charged out the front door of the residence with a firearm in each hand shooting at the Greensville County Sheriff’s Deputies and State Police on scene,” Vick said. “The Sheriff’s Deputies and Virginia State Police personnel immediately took cover and returned fire.”

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was wanted for first-degree murder in Maryland.

The 33-year-old man was flown to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Charges against the man are pending, Vick said.

No law enforcement officer was hurt in the shooting.

“In accordance with Virginia State Police policy, the two State Police troopers and one special agent involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay,” Vick said.

