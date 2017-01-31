Homeless woman’s heroic actions inspires community to give back

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – A homeless woman is now being called a hero after she helped save the life of a Colonial Heights convenience store manager.

“I don’t feel like a hero, but I feel blessed,” Maria Proffitt said Tuesday.

CBS 6 first told viewers about Maria’s heroic actions on Monday.

Phyllis Hicks, a manager at the Kangaroo convenience store, was having a heart attack outside the store.

“I screamed help me, I can’t breathe,” she said.

That’s when Maria stepped in, and yelled for a store employee to call 911.

“She saved my life, if it hadn’t been for her I may not be here talking to anybody,” said Phyllis.

Immediately after our story aired, viewers contacted CBS 6 asking how they could help the homeless hero who lives out of her truck with her dog Baby.

In fact, one viewer left Maria a very special gift at the convenience store Tuesday morning.

Inside an envelope titled Good Samaritan, was some cash and some gift cards to help Maria get back on her feet.

When asked how it made her feel, Maria got emotional.

“Like I want to cry,” she said with tears rolling down her face.

That’s not all though. Phyllis also had a little surprise up her sleeve.

“I actually spoke to Wells Fargo this morning, we’re going to open an account for Maria, if anybody wants to donate, to try to help get her a place to live,” she said.

There is now a GoFundMe page set up to help Maria in her search for an apartment.

For Maria, the last couple days have been a little overwhelming, but she thanks the community for all their support.

“I don’t feel like a hero, but I’m grateful I was here,” she said.