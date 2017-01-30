Homeless woman credited with saving life of Colonial Heights woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A Kangaroo store manager said that a homeless woman helped save her life.

"She's my hero,” Phyllis Hicks. “If it hadn't been for her, who knows I may not be here talking to you today."

Maria Proffitt lives out of her truck with her dog Baby.

"She doesn't bother a soul,” Phyllis said. “She doesn't ask anyone for money. She doesn't ask anyone for help."

"I look at the Kangaroo as my family because I've hung out here so long, I feel like they're my family,” Maria said.

On Tuesday morning Phyllis stumbled and fell.

"I screamed help me, I can't breathe,” she said.

Baby stood up a little bit and let Maria know he heard something.

"I heard 'help Maria, help,'” she said.

"Maria help me please and that's the last thing I remember,” Phyllis said.

Maria gets out of her truck walks over.

"I don't want to die,” Phyllis said.

“And that's the last words she said before we noticed she was turning blue,” Maria said.

Maria yells for a store employee to call 911.

Within a couple of minutes police and EMS arrive on scene to help Phyllis, who had a heart attack.

Phyllis said Maria’s quick actions absolutely saved her life.

Maria said “she’s no hero” but she’s thankful she was able to help save Phyllis.