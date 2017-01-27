Hanover woman said she killed boyfriend during argument

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Stephanie Tinsley called 911 after she shot and killed her boyfriend, Glen ‘Todd’ McMillan, according to court documents obtained by WTVR CBS 6.

Tinsley, 30, was arrested on Friday, January 20, and later charged with McMillan’s murder.

She told investigators she shot McMillan, 31, during an argument at their Trainham Road home in Beaverdam.

“Tinsley called the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office via 911 to report she had shot her boyfriend Glen McMillan while at their home,” Hanover investigators wrote in the search warrant. “[She said] she and Mr. McMillan had been arguing all morning. At one point she went upstairs by herself to change clothes, get her purse, and get a loaded handgun she keeps in the closet.”

She told investigators the argument resumed when she went back downstairs to leave the home.

“As she was walking to the door, Ms. Tinsley states Mr. McMillan reached out and touched her shoulder,” investigators wrote. “In response, Ms. Tinsley spun around and started shooting.”

Tinsley continued to fire after McMillan fell to the ground, investigators said.

Tinsley still had the gun on her when investigators arrived to the nearby fire station where she went after the shooting.

She said she left her home and went to the fire station to call 911 because her cell phone signal was weak at the house.

McMillan’s friends seemed shocked to learn about the violent encounter.

“He was really focused on Stephanie and she was focused on him,” McMillan’s friend Ross Edwards said after the shooting. “I really thought he had this incredible relationship going.”

Friends called McMillan an avid fisherman who had dreams of going pro.

Tinsley is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail on first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges.

