Richmond dad lost father, brother and then his son was murdered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER, Va. -- A Hanover woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend, the nephew of Virginia Delegate Manoli Loupassi.

Glen ‘Todd’ McMillan, 31, was found dead Friday afternoon at a home along the 16000 block of Trainham Road in Beaverdam, according to the Hanover Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home Friday at about 12:14 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

“Reporting that a male came after her at her residence at Trainham Road and she shot him,” an emergency dispatcher transmitted.

“Once on scene deputies located [McMillan] suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Hanover Sheriff’s spokesman Sergeant James Cooper said. “Investigators are evaluating all evidence in this case and are working closely with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the actual cause of death.”

Stephanie D. Tinsley, 30, with whom McMillan had been involved with, was arrested and charged with his murder.

“He was really focused on Stephanie and she was focused on him. I really thought he had this incredible relationship going,” said McMillan’s best friend, Ross Edwards.

Edwards says that makes this tragedy even more shocking.

“It hasn’t even hit me fully. It’s almost like it’s out of a movie,” said Edwards.

Edwards met McMillan when they were five and says they always remained close.

“We always managed to keep our relationship together no matter what,” said Edwards. “Todd was like a brother to me. He was one of my best buddies growing up,” added Edwards.

Friends say the avid fisherman had dreams of going pro and had turned his life around for his young son.

“His child really meant the world to him,” said Edwards.

McMillan’s death is the third in a matter of weeks for his father.

“Glen senior lost his father and his brother last week and his son all in the same week, that’s a really heavy load for this man,” said Edwards.

Tinsley is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail on first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Submit a news tip here.