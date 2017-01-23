Stephanie Tinsley charged with murdering Glen ‘Todd’ McMillan

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Glen ‘Todd’ McMillan, 31, was found dead Friday afternoon at a home along the 16000 block of Trainham Road in Beaverdam, according to the Hanover Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home Friday at about 12:14 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

“Once on scene deputies located [McMillan] suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Hanover Sheriff’s spokesman Sergeant James Cooper said. “Investigators are evaluating all evidence in this case and are working closely with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the actual cause of death.”

Stephanie D. Tinsley, 30, with whom McMillan had been involved with, according to friends, was arrested and charged with his murder.

She is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail on first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

