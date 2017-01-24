Second Boushall Middle bus hit while on field trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two buses full of students from Thomas C. Boushall Middle School were hit Tuesday, while out on field trips.

The first accident occurred just before noon when a bus full of children was hit in the 2600 hundred block of West Broad Street in Richmond.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the bus and drove away from the accident scene, according to Richmond Police.

The second accident happened around 1:30 p.m. near Hopkins Road and Jeff Davis. The bus was full of kids returning to Boushall, which is in the 3400 block of Hopkins.

The bus was rear-ended by a white SUV.

An ambulance responded to the scene, but it does not appear there were any injuries.

Developing.