Second Boushall Middle bus hit while on field trip

Posted 2:42 pm, January 24, 2017, by , Updated at 02:45PM, January 24, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two buses full of students from Thomas C. Boushall Middle School were hit Tuesday, while out on field trips.

The first accident occurred just before noon when a bus full of children was hit in the 2600 hundred block of West Broad Street in Richmond.

Bus full of students was rear ended. PHOTO: Shelby Brown.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the bus and drove away from the accident scene, according to Richmond Police.

The second accident happened around 1:30 p.m. near  Hopkins Road and Jeff Davis. The bus was full of kids returning  to Boushall, which is in the 3400 block of Hopkins.

The bus was rear-ended by a white SUV.

An ambulance responded to the scene, but it does not appear there were any injuries.

Developing.