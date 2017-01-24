School bus involved in Broad Street hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- No students were reported injured when a vehicle struck a school bus full of children on West Broad Street in Richmond.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the bus drove away from the accident scene along the 2600 block of West Broad, according to Richmond Police.

A description of the vehicle that hit the bus was not yet available.

The bus, assigned to Boushall Middle School, was headed to the Science Museum of Virginia when it was hit.

This is a developing story.