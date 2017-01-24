$600 gift card winners announced at 6:30 a.m.

School bus involved in Broad Street hit-and-run

Posted 12:09 pm, January 24, 2017, by , Updated at 12:13PM, January 24, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. -- No students were reported injured when a vehicle struck a school bus full of children on West Broad Street in Richmond.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the bus drove away from the accident scene along the 2600 block of West Broad, according to Richmond Police.

A description of the vehicle that hit the bus was not yet available.

School bus involved in hit-and-run accident.

The bus, assigned to Boushall Middle School, was headed to the Science Museum of Virginia when it was hit.

This is a developing story.