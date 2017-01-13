March on Monument to impact Saturday afternoon traffic

RICHMOND, Va. — The March on Monument this Saturday will impact traffic Saturday afternoon along a portion of Monument Avenue.

The social justice march will take place from noon, Saturday, January 14 and last until approximately 4:00 p.m. Participants will walk on Monument Avenue from the Lee statue (at Monument and N. Allen) to Boulevard.

Beginning at noon, the westbound lanes of Monument Avenue between N. Allen Street and the Boulevard will be closed to vehicular traffic. No parking will also be in effect along the route.

There are “No Parking” signs posted around the Lee Circle and the westbound side of Monument Avenue to the Boulevard.

“After the march begins and heads west, RPD officers will reopen sections of Monument Avenue as the participants clear the area,” said a Richmond Police spokesperson.

The March on Monument is meant to rally and unify, according to organizers.

One of the organizers, Beth Fuchs says she hopes the event will help people start conversations to talk about different goals they have for their community.

She said the event is a nonpartisan march to bring the entire community together.

“We’re trying to kind of say across all political arenas to get people together and say we are one community and we have a lot of commonalities and we can work together to help everyone and inspire everyone and better our community,” said Fuchs.

