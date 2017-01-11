March on Monument aims to ‘unify’ and promote social justice

RICHMOND, Va. – In solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington later this month, Richmond community leaders are holding their own social justice march in the River City.

The March on Monument will be held this Saturday, January 14th from 1-3 p.m. Participants will walk on Monument Avenue from the Lee statue (at Monument and N. Allen) to Boulevard.

While the D.C. march is a protest against the inauguration of President-elect Trump, the Richmond event is meant to rally and unify, according to organizers.

One of the organizers, Beth Fuchs says she hopes the event will help people start conversations to talk about different goals they have for their community.

She said the event is a nonpartisan march to bring the entire community together.

“Were trying to kind of say across all political arenas to get people together and say we are one community and we have a lot of commonalities and we can work together to help everyone and inspire everyone and better our community,” said Fuchs.

Organizers say the march is mean to send a message that Richmonders are standing up for those in danger of oppression and being marginalized.

“In addition to marching as one, local community groups and nonprofit organizations are providing opportunities for the community to learn more about their efforts, meet, share, network and partner to increase our strength,” according to the event’s Facebook Page.

Organizations supporting the March on Monument includes the ACLU of VA, Equality Virginia, Girls for a Change, Richmond Peace Education Center, among others.

Speakers at the event will include Congressman Donald McEachin and newly-elected State Senator Jennifer McClellan.

The D.C. rally is scheduled to take place on January 21, 2017, one day after the inauguration of President-elect Trump.