Arrest made in shooting of taxi cab driver, Crime Insider sources say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a Napoleon Taxi cab driver Friday morning, multiple Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Police have not released any details about the arrest at this time.

Those sources say the driver was shot in the head inside the taxicab before crashing on Trafton Street, off East Laburnum Avenue, in eastern Henrico.

Napoleon Taxi confirmed the driver usually works overnights and is a veteran cabbie.

Sources say Napoleon Taxicabs are equipped with cameras and GPS technology. The cab company vowed to do their part to help investigators.

“We are doing everything we can to help police in this matter and give them all of the information through technology that we provide to make it a swift resolution.”

Body found inside Henrico taxi cab

Donna Clay said she walked to her car to go to work and discovered the taxicab crashed into her husband's truck.

She said the driver appeared to be asleep.

"I backed out to go to work and noticed the cab thinking this guy isn’t letting me out and I noticed he hit my husband’s vehicle,” said Donna.

Donna said when she got close to the Napoleon cab, she saw the driver wasn't moving.

“He was laid back and there was no response," she added.

That’s when the Henrico woman called 9-1-1 at about 7:06 a.m.

"Henrico Police received a call for service about a traffic crash," a Henrico Police spokesman said. "Once on scene, officers located a male deceased in a vehicle. Detectives are on scene and this is early in the investigation."

Detectives towed the Napoleon Taxi cab about three hours later after collecting evidence.

If you have any additional information about this crime call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.