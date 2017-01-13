Body found inside Henrico taxi cab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a death on Trafton Street, off East Laburnum Avenue, in eastern Henrico.

"Henrico Police received a call for service about a traffic crash," a Henrico Police spokesman said. "Once on scene, officers located a male deceased in a vehicle. Detectives are on scene and this is early in the investigation."

Law enforcement sources told CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett, it appeared the victim, a taxi cab driver, was shot in the head.

Police were called to the crash scene at about 7:06 a.m.

