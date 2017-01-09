Man arrested after fight escalates to shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Richmond man has been arrested and charged in relation to a shooting in a North Chesterfield County neighborhood Monday morning.

Police said they responded to a call for a fight in progress around 9:26 a.m. in the 6900 block of Mason Run Drive.

People that had started fighting inside moved outside, in below freezing temperatures, to continue fighting, according to police.

While officers were en route to the scene, additional calls reported that shots had been fired.

When officers arrived to the scene they located an adult male victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Demontre L. Bennett, 23, in relation to the disturbance and shooting. Bennett was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say Bennett and the victim are known to each other and they are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.