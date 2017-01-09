Shots fired Monday morning during fight at Chesterfield home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- A person was shot Monday morning, in a North Chesterfield off Beulah Road.

Police responded to a call for a fight in progress around 9:45 a.m. Monday. People that had started fighting inside moved outside, in below freezing temperatures, to continue fighting, according to police.

That is when shots were fired, police said.

One person has been transported to the hospital, and one person is in custody at this time.

Multiple units responded to scene, and shut down two blocks in the neighborhood to investigate. No drivers can turn onto Mason Crest Drive from Beulah, and Mason Run Drive is also blocked off.

Schools were canceled Monday due to icy conditions on secondary streets after Saturday's heavy snowfall. Residents in the Chesterfield neighborhood were outside speaking to officers.

More details to come, as police investigate.