Crime Insider: Missing woman’s brother murdered at Richmond motel

RICHMOND, Va. – The man killed in a Sunday night motel shooting has been identified as the brother of a missing Richmond woman, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Deavon L. Jacobs, 25, was the brother of Keeshae Jacobs, the 21-year-old Richmond woman that was last seen on September 26.

Crime Insider sources say the two cases aren’t related.

Deavon Jacobs was killed Sunday night at the Motel 6 at 100 Greshamwood Place, off Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond.

Police say when they arrived to the scene Jacobs was found unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

James D. Henshaw, 39, of Church Road, Va., was arrested Monday in connection to the homicide. Police have not released his charges at this time.

Keeshae Jacobs has been missing for over three months. Neither her debit card nor her cell phone has been used since.

Police say she was last seen in the Chimborazo Park area in Church Hill and while police haven’t said it, her mother suspects foul play.

Jacobs is described as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Keeshae was asked to call Major Crimes Detective William Thompson at 804-646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.