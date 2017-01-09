× Victim identified, man arrested in fatal shooting at Richmond motel

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting at a South Richmond hotel Sunday night.

James D. Henshaw, 39, of Church Road, Va., was arrested Monday in connection to the homicide. Police have not released his charges at this time.

The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim the homicide as Deavon L. Jacobs, 25, of the 300 block of Melmark Court.

Sunday night at approximately 10:48 p.m., police responded to the Motel 6 at 100 Greshamwood Place, off Midlothian Turnpike, for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Jacobs, was pronounced dead at the scene. A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Jeff Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.