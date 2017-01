Stay off the roads! 100+ crashes reported on snowy Va. roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 100 crashes were reported by 7 a.m. Saturday on snow-covered Virginia roads, according to Virginia State Police.

"From midnight Saturday through 5 a.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police have responded to 106 traffic crashes and 58 disabled vehicles statewide," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "Virginia State Police have spent the overnight hours responding to multiple calls across the Commonwealth for disabled and crashed vehicles. Road conditions are treacherous and Virginians are advised to stay off the roads."

From 12 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7) – 5 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7):

Division I – Richmond (Metro Richmond/Northern Neck/Tri-Cities)

Traffic Crashes = 24

Disabled vehicles = 8

Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash involving a Caroline County Deputy Sheriff on Ladysmith Road.

Division II–Culpeper (Fredericksburg/Culpeper/Warrenton/Harrisonburg/Winchester)

Traffic Crashes=1

Disabled Vehicles=5

Division III-Appomattox (Charlottesville/Waynesboro/Staunton/Lynchburg/South Boston/South Hill)

Traffic Crashes=2

Disabled Vehicles=5

Division IV-Wytheville (Wytheville/Dublin/Galax/Bristol/Vansant/Wise)

Traffic Crashes=15

Disabled Vehicles=11

Division V-Chesapeake (Hampton Roads/Tidewater/Eastern Shore/Williamsburg/Franklin/Emporia)

Traffic Crashes=38

Disabled Vehicles=12

Division VI-Salem (Lexington/Clifton Forge/Roanoke/Blacksburg/Bedford/Martinsville/Danville)

Traffic Crashes=26

Disabled Vehicles=11

Division VII-Fairfax (Prince William/Loudoun/Arlington/Alexandria/Fairfax)

Traffic Crashes=0

Disabled Vehicles=6

"Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and contract crews are out in force to keep the roads as clear as possible. Even with the treatment and plowing, ROADS ARE SLICK. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO STAY OFF THE ROADS DURING THE STORM," a VDOT spokesperson said.