Deputy hurt in head-on DUI crash

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- A Caroline County Sheriff's Deputy was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash Saturday morning. The deputy's injuries were considered non-life threatening, according to Virginia State Police investigators.

The deputy was hurt at about 5 a.m. Saturday when a pick-up truck traveling west on Ladysmith Road, near Balty Road, crossed the double yellow line and hit the deputy's cruiser head-on, according to Virginia State Police.

"The driver of the pickup has been charged with Driving Under the Influence and transported to Pumunkey Regional Jail," Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Vick said.

