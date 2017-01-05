When will the snow start? Hour-by-hour look at winter storm in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A winter storm watch is in effect for central and southeastern Virginia from Friday evening into Saturday as a winter storm heads for Central Virginia.

A disturbance will cause some scattered light snow Thursday night into Friday morning, but a stronger system will bring snow that will start falling after the Friday evening commute and continue into Saturday morning.

Parts of southeastern Virginia may briefly begin as rain or a mix, but will quickly change over to snow. Temperatures Friday evening will be in the 30s but will drop into the 20s overnight, making the snow very powdery by daybreak. Click here for your complete forecast.

Here is your hour-by-hour look at the snow forecast:

For the Richmond metro area, an accumulation of at least three inches is expected. Areas far north and west of Richmond should see one to three inches. Locations in far southeastern Virginia will pick up over six inches of snow. Areas closer to Virginia Beach may receive over nine inches of snowfall.

The storm is still very far away, and a change in track of just 50 to 100 miles will be the difference between a few flakes and many inches of snow. We will continue to refine the snowfall accumulation forecast Thursday night through Friday.

