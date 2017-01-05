× Amtrak suspends service for much of Va. ahead of snowstorm

RICHMOND, Va. — A looming winter storm has prompted Amtrak to suspend service for much of the Commonwealth on Saturday.

As a result, rail service officials released the following modified schedules late Thursday:

Northeast Regional Train 65 (Boston – Newport News, Va.) will operate between Boston and Washington, D.C.

(Boston – Newport News, Va.) will operate between Boston and Washington, D.C. Northeast Regional Train 71 (New York City – Norfolk, Va.) will operate between New York City and Washington, D.C. The Palmetto Train 89 (New York City – Savannah, Ga.) will operate between New York City and Washington, D.C.

(New York City – Norfolk, Va.) will operate between New York City and Washington, D.C. The Palmetto Train 89 (New York City – Savannah, Ga.) will operate between New York City and Washington, D.C. The Carolinian Train 79 (New York City – Charlotte) will operate between Raleigh and Charlotte.

(New York City – Charlotte) will operate between Raleigh and Charlotte. Northeast Regional Train 88 (Norfolk, Va. – Boston) will operate between Washington, D.C. and Boston.

(Norfolk, Va. – Boston) will operate between Washington, D.C. and Boston. Northeast Regional Trains 96 and 66 (Newport News, Va. – Boston) will operate between Washington, D.C. and Boston.

(Newport News, Va. – Boston) will operate between Washington, D.C. and Boston. The Carolinian Train 80 (Charlotte – New York City) will operate between Charlotte and Raleigh.

(Charlotte – New York City) will operate between Charlotte and Raleigh. The Palmetto Train 90 (Savannah, Ga. – New York City) will operate between Washington, D.C. and New York City. No alternate transportation will be provided.

Amtrak officials said these schedules could change as conditions warrant and passengers are urged to confirm their train’s status.

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS 6 Weather Authority for complete winter weather coverage. Click here for the latest storm forecast.