× Man arrested for violent Henrico carjacking that left man severely injured

UPDATE: One of the suspects was misidentified by the victim and has been released from jail with all charges against him dropped, according to the Henrico Sheriff’s Office and Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. That person’s name has been removed from the story.

HENRICO, Va. — A suspect was taken into custody in connection to a violent carjacking that left a man with life-threatening injuries and shut down nearby Henrico schools.

An east Henrico neighborhood turned chaotic Tuesday afternoon, when a victim was shot during a carjacking in the 100 block of Scotch Pine Drive.

Mark Alan Workman, 28, has been charged with two counts each of robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

“I was freaking out,” said a woman who wants to remain anonymous. “I’m like, my kids are here.”

She said a man knocked on her door after the reported carjacking and robbery nearby.

“I just kind of like held my phone up ready to dial 911 and poked my head out and saw people over there,” she said.

The person yelled, “please call 911, my buddy’s been shot.”

She said the victim was lying on the grassy area across the street from her home.

When officers arrived she walked over and handed her phone to the victim’s friend

She said that the victim was moving and breathing, but he was complaining that he was cold.

“So, I ran back in here to grab him a blanket,” she said.

The neighbor said she overheard the victim’s friend tell dispatch what happened.

“He offered to give somebody a ride and they decided — the people they picked up — decided to pull guns on them, push them out of the way and took off with their van.”

Investigators said the victim had been shot in the face, and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police sources said a white van believed to be the vehicle involved in the carjacking was later found abandoned on Defense Avenue.

The shooting and investigation impacted schools in the eastern Henrico community.

“First, all students are safe and our instructional day is proceeding on schedule. However, due to a situation in the community, our school has been advised by Henrico Police to keep students inside until the situation is resolved,” a letter to parents of students at Seven Pines Elementary read. “The situation does not directly involve the school, but we are taking these steps as a precaution.”

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.