Man shot in face on Sandston street

SANDSTON, Va. — A heavy police presence was visible in Sandston following a Tuesday afternoon shooting. A man was shot during a car jacking-robbery near the intersection of Old Williamsburg Road at Whiteside Court, law enforcement sources told Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

“On Tuesday January 3, 2017 at approximately 12:50 P.M., Henrico Police responded to the 100 block of Scotch Pine Drive for a shooting. Officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds who was transported to VCU Medical Center with life threatening injuries,” Henrico Police spokesman Capt. Chris Eley said. “The investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect information at this time.”

The shooting and investigation impacted schools in the eastern Henrico community.

“First, all students are safe and our instructional day is proceeding on schedule. However, due to a situation in the community, our school has been advised by Henrico Police to keep students inside until the situation is resolved,” a letter to parents of students at Seven Pines Elementary read. “The situation does not directly involve the school, but we are taking these steps as a precaution.”

Schools have since resumed their normal schedules.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Click here to submit a news tip.