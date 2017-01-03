No snow? Half a foot? Computer models disagree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Arctic air will arrive Thursday, keeping temperatures in the low 40s.

An upper-level trough will swing through the area Thursday night, bringing a round of light snow or flurries to the area.

A coating of snow will be possible in central Virginia, which could lead to a slick morning commute Friday.

Another storm system will approach the area on Saturday, but the impact to the area is highly uncertain.

Models solutions vary from nothing at all to a decent snowfall for central Virginia.

So... about this weekend. Computer models do not agree. @CBS6StormTeam will have clearer snow picture in coming days. #RVA pic.twitter.com/K4VrM2wZSu — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) January 3, 2017

The timing, track, and strength depicted by the model guidance will evolve into clearer and more reliable solution in the coming days.

Updates are available on the WTVR app and forecast page.