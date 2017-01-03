No snow? Half a foot? Computer models disagree

RICHMOND, Va. -- Arctic air will arrive Thursday, keeping temperatures in the low 40s.
An upper-level trough will swing through the area Thursday night, bringing a round of light snow or flurries to the area.
A coating of snow will be possible in central Virginia, which could lead to a slick morning commute Friday.
Another storm system will approach the area on Saturday, but the impact to the area is highly uncertain.
Models solutions vary from nothing at all to a decent snowfall for central Virginia.
The timing, track, and strength depicted by the model guidance will evolve into clearer and more reliable solution in the coming days.
