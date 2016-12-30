Sprinkles, flurries possible Friday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be breezy and colder today with a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday afternoon, but a sprinkle or a few flurries are possible.

Meteorologist Mike Stone says highs will reach the mid 40s, but wind chills will stay in the 30s much of the afternoon and wind gusts may exceed 30 mph at times.

Clouds continue to bubble up across VA. A few sprinkles or flurries are possible. HIghs mid 40s, wind chills 30s pic.twitter.com/5h4C8Y3oip — Mike Stone (@MikeStoneCBS6) December 30, 2016

Temps in the 40s now with WNW winds 10-20 mph & gusts 20-30 mph. Wind chills are in the 30s pic.twitter.com/IXG28mBiBR — Mike Stone (@MikeStoneCBS6) December 30, 2016

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday will be a little warmer with highs near 50°. Sunshine will mix with more clouds as the day progresses. New Year’s Eve will be dry with temperatures around 40° at midnight.

