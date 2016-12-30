Sprinkles, flurries possible Friday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be breezy and colder today with a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday afternoon, but a sprinkle or a few flurries are possible.
Meteorologist Mike Stone says highs will reach the mid 40s, but wind chills will stay in the 30s much of the afternoon and wind gusts may exceed 30 mph at times.
Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.
Saturday will be a little warmer with highs near 50°. Sunshine will mix with more clouds as the day progresses. New Year’s Eve will be dry with temperatures around 40° at midnight.
Click here for your New Year’s Day forecast
Are you seeing the white stuff where you live? Share your location and post a pic or vid on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.