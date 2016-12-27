Grandmother raising granddaughter surprised with gift card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The CBS 6 Month of Giving is underway. Every day through December, a CBS 6 team member will surprise someone in the community with a random act of kindness.

Antoinette Essa wanted to make the holidays a little brighter for a local grandmother who is raising her granddaughter on her own.

She stopped by Joanna’s house to drop off a VISA gift card to help with Christmas shopping costs.

“We heard from a friend of yours, Esther, that you have been raising your granddaughter – from when she was two and now she is 18 – and we hear you are always cooking for people and giving away clothes, so we wanted to gift you with a special gift.”

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust.

