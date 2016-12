Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The CBS 6 Month of Giving is underway. Every day through December, a CBS 6 team member will surprise someone in the community with a random act of kindness.

Raymond Hawkes decided to help Albert Hill Middle School in Richmond where the school PTA is working to provide clothing for students this winter.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust.

Watch CBS 6 Month of Giving segments each day or catch up online.