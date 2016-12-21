Swamp Man uses Christmas surprise to help girl battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- The CBS 6 Month of Giving is underway. Every day through December, a CBS 6 team member will surprise someone in the community with a random act of kindness.

Mark Holmberg decided to do something special for a man who always goes out of his way to help others.

Holmberg headed to Sussex County to find Brian Carr aka Swamp Man. Viewers may know Swamp Man as the cat rescuer.

Swamp Man, a huge animal lover, has rescued dozens of cats out of trees in Central Virginia for free.

Little did Mark know, all Swamp Man wanted for Christmas was some help for one of the girls whose cat he rescued.

The girl, Destiny Buhls, has been diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cancer.

CBS 6 found out there was a GoFundMe page to help with Destiny’s treatment.

“What did you think about Destiny not having any money in here account?” Mark asked Swamp Man.

“It was sad man. I kind of felt bad for her,” he said. “She needs the help. That would be the best Christmas present she could have.”

So CBS 6 decided to donate $500 to Destiny in Swamp Man’s name to help with her cancer treatment.

“Awesome man… Thank you. Y’all are great people,” said Swamp Man.

Mark Holmberg paid Destiny a visit with the good news.

“He must have a good heart,” Destiny said of Swamp Man. “God put him here for a reason.”

She said she’s not that scared of the road ahead, but did admit she is worried about her precious hair.

If you would like to donate to Destiny’s GoFundMe page, click here.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust.

Watch CBS 6 Month of Giving segments each day or catch up online.