Temperatures soar on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Southwesterly winds will push much warmer air into the region on Monday. High temperatures will be near or above 70° in many locations away from the coast, at a time of year when 49° is our normal high. The record high for Richmond is 77°.

It will stay very mild Monday night into Tuesday morning, with low temperatures in the lower 50s. This might actually set a record "warm" low temperature. The warmest low ever recorded for Tuesday's date is 51°.

Increasing clouds will likely keep many locations from hitting 70° on Tuesday, but temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be in the 50s again. Another record low is possible, as long as the temperature does not drop below 50° by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

A cold front is expected to move southward into our area on Wednesday. The exact position of this front will determine how warm it gets Wednesday and Thursday. Areas north of the front will have highs in the 50s, while 60s will occur south of the front.

This front, and an approaching storm from the west, will keep occasional showers around Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday night.

Rain will exit on Friday morning.

Highs at the end of the week will be in the lower 50s.

