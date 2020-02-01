Richmonders honor the late NBA star Kobe Bryant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of people gathered together in Richmond Friday night to honor Kobe Bryant, one of his daughters, and the seven other victims killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.

"Right when that happened, I broke down and probably cried for almost 24 hours straight," said Casey Lane.

Casey Lane was one of dozens who came out to King and Queens complex in Manchester Friday to honor a life he looked up to.

“I’ve been a Kobe bryant fan since I was a kid," said Lane.

While everyone grieved, it also brought strangers closer together, through a man they had never saw eye to eye.

“A man that I didn’t even know, brought me to come over here and pay my respects to him, I just thought that was wild, it really humbled me," said Lane.

These loyal fans said they'll cherish the life lessons Kobe Bryant often shared, to live life fearlessly and leave nothing on the line.

“To just takeover everything I ever did in life and I still carry that mentality today known as the Mamba Mentality," said Lane.

A mentality they hope will live on forever.

“This guy meant the world to me," said Lane. "He’s basically the second biggest idol, that I ever had, next to my father.”