Hopewell Boil Alert: School cancelled Monday; bottled water now available

Kobe Bryant dead in fiery helicopter crash, TMZ reports

Posted 2:59 pm, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 03:03PM, January 26, 2020

CALABASAS, Calif. -- Kobe Bryant was killed when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California Sunday morning, TMZ reported.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road, according to KTLA. 

No one on board the helicopter survived, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ reported that Vanessa Bryant was not onboard.

Emergency crews responded after the helicopter crash sparked a small brush fire.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through dry brush.

Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Bryant played for the Lakers for 20 years and retired in 2016.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.