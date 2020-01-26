Kobe Bryant dead in fiery helicopter crash, TMZ reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALABASAS, Calif. -- Kobe Bryant was killed when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California Sunday morning, TMZ reported.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road, according to KTLA.

No one on board the helicopter survived, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ reported that Vanessa Bryant was not onboard.

Emergency crews responded after the helicopter crash sparked a small brush fire.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through dry brush.

Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Bryant played for the Lakers for 20 years and retired in 2016.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.