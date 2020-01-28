Guy Fieri visits Richmond favorite ZZQ on Diners Drive-Ins & Dives

RICHMOND, Va. — The line at ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque in Richmond is proof that the Scott’s Addition restaurant is known for having some of the best barbecue in Virginia. Now, expect to see fans of Food Network Star people from Guy Fieri waiting in line with you.

Guy Fieri made several stops in Richmond last fall to film episodes of his hit show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” One of those stops was at ZZQ.

Owners Chris Fultz and Alex Graf discussed their barbecue styles, inspiration, and Guy’s visit on a recent episode of the “Eat It, Virginia!” podcast.

This week ZZQ announced their episode will debut Friday, January 31.

“Our pitmaster Chris Fultz, aka Texas, shows Guy how our famous Habanero Fontina sausage is made,” a ZZQ social media post read. “[He] uses it in the ‘off-menu’ version of our wildly popular Tres Hombres Sandwich.”

