The heart and soul of ZZQ shares some barbecue secrets

RICHMOND, Va. — “There’s no easy path in barbecue,” ZZQ pitmistress Alex Graf told Scott Wise and Robey Martin on the “Eat It, Virginia!” podcast. But Graf and her husband, pitmaster Chris Fultz, sure make it look easy.

A lot of hard work — and mouth-watering food — helped make their Richmond restaurant ZZQ a smash hit from the moment it opened its doors in 2018.

Graf and Fultz shared the story of why and how they brought Texas barbecue to Virginia, discussed their many in-restaurant celebrity sightings, and spilled a secret about the absolute best day and time to order your ZZQ meal.

Pull up a seat at the table, download the podcast, and hear the story behind one of Virginia’s most honored new restaurants.

