WATCH: Richmond Mayor Stoney delivers ‘State of the City’ Address

RICHMOND, Va. -- Just a day after the Richmond City Council dealt a serious blow to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's Navy Hill development plan, Stoney delivered his State of the City address on Tuesday.

"Each and every day, we are taking steps toward becoming the city we want to be," said Stoney.

In his third State of the City address, Stoney described what he said was three years of progress in the city such as improving roads.

"Thanks to a $16.2 million investment last year, we have paved a record 188 lane miles in the past 10 months and filled 34,000 potholes in 2019," said Stoney.

He said new ordinances would make the City safer by banning guns at parks and city buildings. Stoney said he is also looking ahead with several initiatives for this year including turning nearly a dozen pieces of city land into green spaces.

"Parks and green space play a central role in the quality of life and livability of cities," Stoney added.

He said the City is on track to surpass its goal of 1,500 affordable units by the end of 2020 and that he'd help create the first office of children and families.

"Its job will be to set a bold vision to ensure that Richmond is the best place to grow up and to raise a family, from child health to adequate income, community learning and promoting health environments," said Stoney.

The message pleased some residents Tuesday night, like Kellan.

"I think that we're on track for good future," said Kellan.

She told CBS 6 that while all the things the mayor mentioned are good, families and those who live here need to be top priority.

"At the end of the day it's all about the people," Kellan said. "So you can look at economic opportunities outside of Richmond and bringing revenue in but you really need to focus on the people that live her as well."

For a full view of the mayor's 2020 initiative, click here.