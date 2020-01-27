Majority of Richmond City Council asks Stoney to withdraw Navy Hill plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A majority of Richmond’s City Council has requested that Mayor Levar Stoney withdraw the existing Navy Hill development proposal and start the process over.

In a draft version of the resolution, obtained by CBS 6, five of the nine council members ask Stoney to withdraw ordinances related to the Navy Hill project and once again ask interested companies and groups to submit proposals on what to do with the city's Coliseum and surrounding blocks.

The resolution is backed by Councilwoman Kristen Larson (4th District), Councilwoman Kimberly Gray (2nd District), Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch (5th District), Council Vice President Chris Hilbert, and Councilwoman Reva Trammell (8th District).

The formal request will be introduced at Monday’s council meeting.

In 2019, Stoney proposed the $1.5 billion project, that he said would replace the coliseum, bring in new jobs and more affordable housing to the area. The Navy Hill plan centers on 10 blocks from 5th to 10th streets and from Marshall to Leigh streets.

NH District Corp., a development group led by Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell, released a statement saying the resolution could discredit the City of Richmond’s business reputation for years to come.

“It’s unfortunate that instead of looking for ways to improve the Navy Hill proposal, these Councilmembers are putting their heads in the sand and hoping that the City’s problems resolve themselves,” said a spokesperson. “We proactively sought to sit down with each of these five members to ask them for their ideas, amendments and recommendations to make this the best possible deal for Richmond, to which they have offered nothing.”

The statement went on to say that the city has been transparent and “it’s time” for the council members to roll up their sleeves and do the work to deliver the best project for the city, taxpayers and residents.

The council members requested the following for a new proposal, at a minimum:

Incorporates the provisions of the aforementioned Navy Hill area plan. Incorporates public input and solicitation of ideas during the formulation of the request for proposals. Allows for development of one or more or all of the parcels identified in the new Navy Hill development project area by one or multiple developers. Allows for development that may, or may not, require the demolition and replacement, or rehabilitation, of the Richmond Coliseum. Allows the option for regional participation if demolition and replacement, or rehabilitation, of the Richmond Coliseum is found to be desirable. Requires that any housing component of the new Navy Hill Development Project shall meet the requirement that a minimum of 15 percent of the resulting housing units be affordable housing as set out in Resolution No. 2018-R083, adopted February 11, 2019. Requires a new Greater Richmond Transit Company transfer center either within, or outside of, the Navy Hill Development Project area. Requires that any development agreement to implement the new Navy Hill development project shall include provisions, to the extent permitted by law, establishing 5 minimum participation by small businesses, women-owned businesses, and minority-owned businesses as defined in section 2.2-4310 of the Code of Virginia (1950), as amended. Endeavors to restrict the increment financing area, if any, to the new Navy Hill development project area itself or to parcels immediately adjacent thereto. Provides for a schedule that allows sufficient time for qualified respondents to examine the requirements set out in the request for proposals and to submit a proposal that meets such requirements. Provides for a timeline for the consideration of proposals received in response to the request for proposals that requires the successful respondent, or respondents, and the City’s Administration to report regularly to the Council on the status of any negotiations and progress on the project or projects. Preserves the prerogative of the Council to review and approve future changes to the new Navy Hill development project.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.