Police searching for Green Ford SUV in fatal hit and run investigation

Posted 8:47 pm, January 28, 2020

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified a “vehicle of interest” in connection to  a crash that killed a pedestrian on Friday night.

Officers were called to the scene near Heisler Avenue around 8:15 p.m., according to Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Pecka.

Police say that a pedestrian was fatally struck and died on scene from their injuries.

Now, Crash Team Investigators have identified a vehicle of interest that they say was traveling west on Staples Mill Road.

Police believe the car is a green Ford Explorer or Expedition between 2003 and 2008.  The vehicle is missing a right rear hubcap.

Police are asking the driver to come forward or to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information can contact Crash Team Investigator C. Jones at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.

