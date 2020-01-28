Free music festival returns to Chesterfield County this spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – After a successful debut in 2019, the Chesterfield LIVE! music festival is returning to the Chesterfield County fairgrounds this spring.

This year the festival will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Gates open at 2 p.m. and the event will be held from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The family-friendly event will feature acts including the Richmond Symphony, jazz ensemble Good Shot Judy and the R&B and soul band En’Novation.

In addition to the music, there will be a children’s play area with local vendors, a variety of local food trucks and beer and wine available for purchase.

The county says they're still accepting applications for vendors to serve food or open a booth for their organization. If you are interested in being a sponsor or vendor at Chesterfield LIVE! Contact Marnelle Fanfan at 804-748-6364.

The Chesterfield LIVE! music festival is hosted by Chesterfield County, in partnership with the Richmond Symphony and the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce.

