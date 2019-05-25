‘Brilliant’ Chesterfield LIVE! Music Festival was ‘big dream’ for county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va.– Hundreds of people attended the first-ever Chesterfield LIVE! Music Festival Saturday at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.

The free, family-friendly event was "a big dream" of the Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Richmond Symphony and the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce.

"The three groups came together, and they dreamed up the Chesterfield LIVE! Music Festival,” Chesterfield County Digital Media Relations Coordinator Teresa Bonifas said.

The event featured musical acts, including Fort Lee’s 392nd Rock Band, RVA’s own Dance Candy, the Richmond Symphony, and 80’s cover band The Deloreans under the Symphony’s iconic “Big Tent.”

In addition to the music, there was a children’s play area, various local vendors, a variety of food trucks and Steam Bell Beer Works local brews for sale.

“The orchestra was wild. It was brilliant,” one attendee said. “If they do this every year, it will get more and more and more people, because the music is just wonderful.”

The event is slated to return next year.

“The goal is to move this music festival around the county," Bonifas said. " So next year, it will most likely be in a different place introducing the County of Chesterfield to the Richmond region.”

WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Cole Pearson filed the above video report from the festival.