UR Police investigate racist incidents on Richmond campus

RICHMOND, Va. — The University of Richmond has responded to racist incidents reported by students on campus.

“The incidents of racism on our campus these past few days are hateful and harmful,” UR President Ronald Crutcher wrote in a letter to the college community. “I was deeply moved and proud of our students, who were so effective at [Saturday night’s] basketball game, silently protesting and standing together to say that racism of any type has no place at our University.”

Among the reported racists incidents, racial slurs written on students’ name tags that hang outside their dorm rooms. The slurs references one student’s race, one student’s nationality, and a third student’s ethnicity.

President Crutcher said while the university aspires to be inclusive and welcoming, these incidents show there is work to be done.

“It is particularly important in the wake of these recent incidents that we provide our students with opportunities to speak up and share their experiences as citizens of our campus,” he said.

A community meeting was called for Thursday, January 30, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the Alice Haynes Room of the Commons to discuss the issues.

“As we come together as a community, we will demonstrate in a clear and public way that each individual on this campus is valued and that their voices will be heard,” he said.

A group of students was heard over the weekend when they protested at the Spiders home basketball game. Students held signs that read: “No Room for Hate” and “We Will Be Heard.”

“No one was too surprised. Everyone’s experienced this either explicitly or implicitly to some degree or to some extent,” Richmond sophomore Maha Hassan said. “People weren’t necessarily surprised that it happened. It was just unfortunate and I think people reached their limit.”

University of Richmond Police are investigating the incidents.

This is a developing story.