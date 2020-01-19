Photo shows hit-and-run car wanted in deadly chain-reaction crash outside Richmond club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities released a surveillance photo that shows the car wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash outside a Northside club Friday night.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue outside the Railroad Employee Club for a report of a crash at 10 p.m. after the suspect vehicle, a silver four-door 2001-2005 Lexus LS 430, collided with another vehicle. That car then hit several parked cars and a pedestrian.

That pedestrian, 62-year-old Grayland A. Brooks, of the 1400 block of N 30th Street, was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police said the suspect's car is missing part of its front bumper.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or crash is urged to call Hit and Run Investigator J. Deboard at 804-646-1709 or rime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

Widow: I 'wished he had of stayed home'

The victim's widow, Valerie Brooks, is demanding answers and asking whoever caused the crash to come forward.

"I'm not looking for forgiveness. I want him or her to come forward or somebody to find out something," Valerie said. "It's not my job to forgive them."

Valerie said her husband, who was a member of the Railroad Employee Club, had been battling lung cancer.

"I'm very angry because he was sick... He was feeling a little bit better and I think that's why he did go out last night," Valerie said. "I kind of just wished he had of stayed home."