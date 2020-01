Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have confirmed that a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Chamberlayne Avenue Friday evening.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the 2300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Friday for a crash involving a person injured.

They confirm that a pedestrian was seriously injured.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.