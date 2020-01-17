Winter Weather advisory in effect for North West Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cloud cover will increase Friday night ahead of the next storm system, which will move from the West throughout Saturday.

Precipitation will overspread the area during the day Saturday, with a brief period of light sleet, snow, and/or freezing rain almost entirely North and West of Richmond.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the western Piedmont, Blue Ridge, Shenandoah Valley, and the mountains.

The wintry mix will change to rain and come to an end from West to East Saturday night, with clearing skies.

Sunday will be breezy and cool, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Colder air will spill into the region early next week, keeping highs in the upper 30s and low 40s Monday through Wednesday.

We’ll have a gradual moderation in temps by the end of the week.