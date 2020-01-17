Rain returns Saturday, wintry mix possible for parts of Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will move into the area on Saturday.

Clouds will thicken Saturday morning. Some flakes or light snow showers are possible in the morning, mainly well north of Interstate 64. The lower atmosphere will be very dry, so much of that moisture may evaporate before reaching the ground.

The chance of precipitation will increase from west to east during the day, with the highest chances reaching the Richmond metro late in the afternoon.

Most of this system will be in the form of rain. There may be a brief period of a mix in the metro, but that will change to all rain.

Farther north and west, the chances for some snow, sleet and freezing rain are higher. However, any wintry mix will change over to all rain later in the day.

The best chance of seeing the wintry mix and some light accumulations will be in far northern and western sections of Virginia, especially near I-81, where advisories are in effect for slippery conditions. Plain rain is possible in these areas towards evening.

Rain will end late Saturday evening and Saturday night. Dry weather is expected Sunday through most of next week.

A shot of arctic air will arrive Sunday night and last through mid-week. Highs will be in the 30s Monday-Wednesday, and overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s.

Highs will warm back into the 40s and 50s late in the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links