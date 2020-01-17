Man dies after being shot during Chesterfield home invasion

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – The man who was shot Wednesday afternoon during a home invasion in Chesterfield County has died.

Police say two unknown men forced entry into a home in the 14900 block of Rowlett Road and demanded money.

After receiving the money, the suspects shot 51-year-old David W. Crostic and fled the scene.

Crostic, who lived at the residence, died at the hospital.

Police responded to a report of a man that had been shot during a robbery at about 1:30 p.m.

Investigators are looking for two men in a dark blue minivan, Crime Insider sources told Burkett.

That van, sources said, was last seen on River Road headed toward Ettrick.

Police continue their investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.