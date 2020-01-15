Crime Insider: Person shot in Chesterfield home

Posted 2:52 pm, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 02:54PM, January 15, 2020

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have responded to situation on Rowlett Road in southern Chesterfield.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett someone called 911 to report a shooting.

Those sources indicated one person in a home along the 14900 block of Rowlett Road was shot during a robbery.

That person’s condition has not yet been released.

Police have initially classified the situation as an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police are looking for two men in a dark blue minivan, Crime Insider sources told Burkett .

That van, sources said, was last seen on River Road headed toward Ettrick.

Chesterfield Police have not yet confirmed the reason why officers are on scene.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

