× Lawsuit filed to challenge Northam’s temporary weapons ban from Capitol Square

RICHMOND, Va. – A lawsuit has been filed challenging Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order to temporarily ban all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square ahead of a pro-gun rally on Lobby Day, according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General.

A Richmond Circuit Court judge is expected to make a ruling in the case Thursday afternoon.

CBS 6 has confirmed the lawsuit was filed by Gun Owners of America, Inc. (GOA), Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), and citizens Kenneth VanWyk, Erich Pratt, and John Velleco, who are all planning to attend Monday’s rally on Capitol grounds.

Of the three individuals filing the lawsuit, two are executive members of the GOA, and the third is a member of the VCDL.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs argue the firearm ban infringes on their First and Second Amendment Rights and Northam doesn’t have the authority to issue such a ban.

Plaintiff’s lawyer says he represents groups and individuals planning to attend VCDL’s gun lobby day event. Specifically seeking to get an injunction against the firearm ban in Northam’s Executive Order, but nothing else in it. — Cam Thompson (@CamThompsonCBS6) January 16, 2020

The Solicitor General, arguing on behalf of the government, said Northam does have the authority and the ban doesn’t infringe on First or Second Amendment rights.

Northam cited credible threats of violence as the reason for the emergency ban.

“We have received credible intelligence from our law enforcement agencies of threats of violence surrounding the demonstration planned for Monday,” Northam said during a Wednesday news conference.

Northam stressed the ban was temporary and will end when the state of emergency ends.

Thursday, three members of a white supremacist group were arrested by the FBI. A law enforcement official says that they believe the men were planning to attend the pro-gun rally in Richmond on Monday. It’s unclear what crimes the men are accused of at this time.